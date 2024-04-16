Joy B. Tolliver has been named acting assistant vice president for legal affairs and labor relations at Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC/CUNY). She served as CEO and founder of consulting firm, Solutions for Antiracism, Diversity, Inclusion and Equity. Tolliver holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Fordham University and a juris doctor degree from Rutgers University School of Law.
JOY B. TOLLIVER
Apr 16, 2024
