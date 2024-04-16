Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JOY B. TOLLIVER

Apr 16, 2024

Joy B. TolliverJoy B. TolliverJoy B. Tolliver has been named acting assistant vice president for legal affairs and labor relations at Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC/CUNY). She served as CEO and founder of consulting firm, Solutions for Antiracism, Diversity, Inclusion and Equity. Tolliver holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Fordham University and a juris doctor degree from Rutgers University School of Law.

