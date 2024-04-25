Lydia Sermons has been named vice president and chief communications officer at Howard University. She served as vice president of strategic communications and marketing at Spelman College. Sermons holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Temple University and a master’s in broadcast journalism and public affairs from American University.
