LYDIA SERMONS

Apr 25, 2024

Lydia SermonsLydia SermonsLydia Sermons has been named vice president and chief communications officer at Howard University. She served as vice president of strategic communications and marketing at Spelman College. Sermons holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Temple University and a master’s in broadcast journalism and public affairs from American University.

