PADONDA B. WEBB

May 3, 2024

Dr. Padonda B. WebbDr. Padonda B. WebbPadonda B. Webb has been named assistant vice chancellor of health and wellness in North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Division of Student Affairs. She served as executive director at the Dr. Alvin V. Blount Jr. Student Health Center. Webb holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from A&T, a master’s in nursing from Winston-Salem State University, and DNP from the University of South Alabama-Mobile.

