MARY ALEXANDER

May 8, 2024

Mary Alexander has been named vice provost for administration and operations at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She served as vice provost for administration at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Alexander holds a bachelor’s degree in both finance and operations management, a master’s in public administration, and a doctorate in higher education policy and leadership all from the University of South Carolina.

