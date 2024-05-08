Mary Alexander has been named vice provost for administration and operations at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. She served as vice provost for administration at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Alexander holds a bachelor’s degree in both finance and operations management, a master’s in public administration, and a doctorate in higher education policy and leadership all from the University of South Carolina.
MARY ALEXANDER
May 8, 2024
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More