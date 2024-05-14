Stacy W. Smallwood has been named executive director of Wake Forest University School of Divinity’s Faith COMPASS Center. He serves as associate professor of community health and founding director of the Office of Health Equity and Community Engagement in the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health at Georgia Southern University. Smallwood holds an MPH and a Ph.D. from the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina-Columbia.
STACY W. SMALLWOOD
May 14, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More