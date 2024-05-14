Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

STACY W. SMALLWOOD

May 14, 2024

Dr. Stacy W. SmallwoodDr. Stacy W. SmallwoodStacy W. Smallwood has been named executive director of Wake Forest University School of Divinity’s Faith COMPASS Center. He serves as associate professor of community health and founding director of the Office of Health Equity and Community Engagement in the Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health at Georgia Southern University. Smallwood holds an MPH and a Ph.D. from the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina-Columbia.

