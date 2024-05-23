Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JUAN R. GUARDIA

May 23, 2024

Dr. Juan R. GuardiaDr. Juan R. GuardiaJuan R. Guardia has been named vice president for student affairs at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. He served as assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students at the University of Cincinnati, Ohio. Guardia holds an associate degree in broadcasting from Miami Dade College, a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s in higher education from Florida State University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University of Science and Technology.

Suggested for You
Dr. Eileen Chia-Ching Fung
On the Move
EILEEN CHIA-CHING FUNG
Jamilah Moudiab
On the Move
JAMILAH MOUDIAB
Dr. Britt Rios-Ellis
On the Move
BRITT RIOS-ELLIS
Evangeline R. Pointer
On the Move
EVANGELINE R. POINTER
Related Stories
Dr. Eileen Chia-Ching Fung
On the Move
EILEEN CHIA-CHING FUNG
Jamilah Moudiab
On the Move
JAMILAH MOUDIAB
Dr. Britt Rios-Ellis
On the Move
BRITT RIOS-ELLIS
Evangeline R. Pointer
On the Move
EVANGELINE R. POINTER
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
Faculty, Professional Nursing
Austin Community College
Child Development Specialist IV
San Diego Community College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Enterprise Systems Administrator
University of Connecticut
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics