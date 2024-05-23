Juan R. Guardia has been named vice president for student affairs at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. He served as assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students at the University of Cincinnati, Ohio. Guardia holds an associate degree in broadcasting from Miami Dade College, a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s in higher education from Florida State University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University of Science and Technology.
JUAN R. GUARDIA
May 23, 2024
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More