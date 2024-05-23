Juan R. Guardia has been named vice president for student affairs at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. He served as assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students at the University of Cincinnati, Ohio. Guardia holds an associate degree in broadcasting from Miami Dade College, a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s in higher education from Florida State University, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University of Science and Technology.