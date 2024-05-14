Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

PATRICIA DRAVES

May 14, 2024

Dr. Patricia DravesDr. Patricia DravesPatricia Draves has been named president of Monmouth College. She served as president of Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa. Draves holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts and doctorate in chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

