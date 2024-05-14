Patricia Draves has been named president of Monmouth College. She served as president of Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa. Draves holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts and doctorate in chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
PATRICIA DRAVES
May 14, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More