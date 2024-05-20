Eileen Chia-Ching Fung has been named provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of San Francisco. She served as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. Fung holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from UCLA and a Ph.D. in medieval English literature from UC Santa Barbara.
EILEEN CHIA-CHING FUNG
May 20, 2024
