EILEEN CHIA-CHING FUNG

May 20, 2024

Dr. Eileen Chia-Ching FungDr. Eileen Chia-Ching FungEileen Chia-Ching Fung has been named provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of San Francisco. She served as interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. Fung holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from UCLA and a Ph.D. in medieval English literature from UC Santa Barbara.

