JAMILAH MOUDIAB

May 21, 2024

Jamilah MoudiabJamilah MoudiabJamilah Moudiab has been named director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Veteran Affairs and International Student Services at Hudson County Community College. She served as director of international admissions and programs at Felician University. Moudiab holds a bachelor's degree in anthropology and political science as well as a master's in global affairs from Rutgers University.

