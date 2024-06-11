Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ROBERTO GONZALEZ

Jun 11, 2024

Dr. Roberto GonzalezDr. Roberto GonzalezRoberto Gonzalez has been appointed president of Oxnard College in California. He serves as vice president of student services, enrollment management, and equity initiatives at West Los Angeles College in California. Gonzalez holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California, Los Angeles, a master’s in counseling from California State University, Long Beach, and a Doctorate in Education in higher education administration from the University of Southern California.

Suggested for You
Sandra Quaye
On the Move
SANDRA QUAYE
Jessica S. Dalton
On the Move
JESSICA S. DALTON
Dr. Marsha McGriff
On the Move
MARSHA MCGRIFF
Dr. Sylvia Torti
On the Move
SYLVIA TORTI
Related Stories
Sandra Quaye
On the Move
SANDRA QUAYE
Jessica S. Dalton
On the Move
JESSICA S. DALTON
Dr. Marsha McGriff
On the Move
MARSHA MCGRIFF
Dr. Sylvia Torti
On the Move
SYLVIA TORTI
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Princeton University
Computer Applications Adjunct Instructor
Antelope Valley College
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers