Roberto Gonzalez has been appointed president of Oxnard College in California. He serves as vice president of student services, enrollment management, and equity initiatives at West Los Angeles College in California. Gonzalez holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of California, Los Angeles, a master’s in counseling from California State University, Long Beach, and a Doctorate in Education in higher education administration from the University of Southern California.
ROBERTO GONZALEZ
Jun 11, 2024
