Jeffrianne Wilder has been named executive director of the Oberlin Center for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at Oberlin College and Conservatory. She served as director of the Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnic Relations at the University of North Florida. Wilder, a graduate of Allegheny College, holds a master’s in sociology from Cleveland State University and a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Florida.