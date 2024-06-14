Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JEFFRIANNE WILDER

Jun 14, 2024

Dr. Jeffrianne WilderDr. Jeffrianne WilderJeffrianne Wilder has been named executive director of the Oberlin Center for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at Oberlin College and Conservatory. She served as director of the Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnic Relations at the University of North Florida. Wilder, a graduate of Allegheny College, holds a master’s in sociology from Cleveland State University and a Ph.D. in sociology from the University of Florida.

Suggested for You
Dr. Wade Derden
On the Move
WADE DERDEN
Dr. Carolyn Gentle-Genitty
On the Move
CAROLYN GENTLE-GENITTY
James T. Ham
On the Move
JAMES T. HAM
Dr. Roberto Gonzalez
On the Move
ROBERTO GONZALEZ
Related Stories
Dr. Wade Derden
On the Move
WADE DERDEN
Dr. Carolyn Gentle-Genitty
On the Move
CAROLYN GENTLE-GENITTY
James T. Ham
On the Move
JAMES T. HAM
Dr. Roberto Gonzalez
On the Move
ROBERTO GONZALEZ
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Project Manager - Facilities Planning
Grand Valley State University
Executive Director - HR Operations
Austin Community College
Laboratory Research Technician
University of Pittsburgh
Executive Assistant to the Dean
Princeton University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Manager, Instructional Design
Austin Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers