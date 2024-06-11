Sandra Quaye has been appointed chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration at Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina. She served as the CFO and vice president of finance and administration at Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner, Massachusetts. Quaye holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Fitchburg State College in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.
SANDRA QUAYE
Jun 11, 2024
