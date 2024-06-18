Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

STEPHANIE LUSTER-TEASLEY PASS

Jun 18, 2024

Dr. Stephanie Luster-Teasley PassDr. Stephanie Luster-Teasley PassStephanie Luster-Teasley Pass has been appointed dean of the College of Engineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She served as interim dean of the college. Luster-Teasley Pass holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from North Carolina A&T as well as a master’s in chemical engineering and Ph.D. in environmental engineering, both from Michigan State University.

