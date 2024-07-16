Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

RICHARD JOHNSON

Jul 16, 2024

Dr. Richard JohnsonDr. Richard JohnsonRichard Johnson has been appointed chief of police at South Carolina State University. He served as a senior special agent with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Johnson holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Denmark (South Carolina) Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Voorhees University, a master’s in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, and a Ph.D. in public safety from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

