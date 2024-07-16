Richard Johnson has been appointed chief of police at South Carolina State University. He served as a senior special agent with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Johnson holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Denmark (South Carolina) Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Voorhees University, a master’s in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina, Columbia, and a Ph.D. in public safety from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
RICHARD JOHNSON
Jul 16, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More