Lutricia Harrison has been named interim president of Houston Community College. She served as a clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston-Katy. Harrison holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Prairie View A&M University as well as a doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Alabama.
LUTRICIA HARRISON
Jul 26, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More