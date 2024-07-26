Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

LUTRICIA HARRISON

Jul 26, 2024

Dr. Lutricia HarrisonDr. Lutricia HarrisonLutricia Harrison has been named interim president of Houston Community College. She served as a clinical assistant professor at the University of Houston-Katy. Harrison holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Prairie View A&M University as well as a doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Alabama.

Suggested for You
Dr. Marlowe Washington
On the Move
MARLOWE WASHINGTON
Dr. Todd M. Alessandri
On the Move
TODD M. ALESSANDRI
Dr. Constance Meadors
On the Move
CONSTANCE MEADORS
Dr. Tangelia Kelly
On the Move
TANGELIA KELLY
Related Stories
Dr. Marlowe Washington
On the Move
MARLOWE WASHINGTON
Dr. Todd M. Alessandri
On the Move
TODD M. ALESSANDRI
Dr. Constance Meadors
On the Move
CONSTANCE MEADORS
Dr. Tangelia Kelly
On the Move
TANGELIA KELLY
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Coordinator, Benefits And Accommodations
Austin Community Colleg
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Transfusion Medicine Faculty Position
UC Irvin
Senior Research and Planning Analyst
State Center Community College District
Engineer, Senior Software
Austin Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers