CONSTANCE MEADORS

Jul 24, 2024

Dr. Constance MeadorsDr. Constance MeadorsConstance Meadors has been named director of the Arkansas Space Grant Consortium and NASA Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research Program. She served as associate director of the consortium. Meadors holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Grambling State University as well as a master’s in applied science and a Ph.D. in engineering science and systems from the University of Arkansas Little Rock.

