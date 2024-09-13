Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NYGIL LIKELY

Sep 13, 2024

Nygil LikelyNygil LikelyNygil Likely has been named vice president for people, culture, and equity at Grand Rapids Community College. He served as chief diversity officer at Calvin University. Likely holds an MBA in human resources and management and a master’s in adult and continuing education administration from the University of Phoenix.

Suggested for You
Mpoli Simwanza-Johnson
On the Move
MPOLI SIMWANZA-JOHNSON
Ronald M. Carrere Jr.
On the Move
RONALD M. CARRERE JR.
Dr. Irina Ellison
On the Move
IRINA ELLISON
Heather Crabbe
On the Move
HEATHER CRABBE
Related Stories
Mpoli Simwanza-Johnson
On the Move
MPOLI SIMWANZA-JOHNSON
Ronald M. Carrere Jr.
On the Move
RONALD M. CARRERE JR.
Dr. Irina Ellison
On the Move
IRINA ELLISON
Heather Crabbe
On the Move
HEATHER CRABBE
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Instructor of Mathematics, Open Rank
Nyu Abu Dhabi
Research Assistant, Associate, or Professor in Endocrinology
University of Kentucky
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Open-Rank Tenure Track Faculty - Clinical Mental Health Counseling
The University of Iowa College of Education
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers