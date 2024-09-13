Nygil Likely has been named vice president for people, culture, and equity at Grand Rapids Community College. He served as chief diversity officer at Calvin University. Likely holds an MBA in human resources and management and a master’s in adult and continuing education administration from the University of Phoenix.
