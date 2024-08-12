Andrew Agwunobi has been named CEO and executive vice president of health affairs at the University of Connecticut Health. He served as president of Home Solutions for Humana. Agwunobi is a pediatrician with a medical degree from the University of Jos in Nigeria and residency at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He also holds an MBA from Stanford Business School.
ANDREW AGWUNOBI
Aug 12, 2024
