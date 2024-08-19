Ashley Tanksley has been named assistant vice president of enrollment management at Jackson State University. She served as director of admissions at Delta State University. Tanksley holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Jackson State University and a master’s in higher education from the University of West Alabama.
ASHLEY TANKSLEY
Aug 19, 2024
