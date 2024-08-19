Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ASHLEY TANKSLEY

Aug 19, 2024

Ashley TanksleyAshley TanksleyAshley Tanksley has been named assistant vice president of enrollment management at Jackson State University. She served as director of admissions at Delta State University. Tanksley holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Jackson State University and a master’s in higher education from the University of West Alabama.

