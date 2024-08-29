Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

L. ANGELA WEBB

Aug 29, 2024

L. Angela WebbL. Angela WebbL. Angela Webb has been named president of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators. She serves as the associate vice president for campus safety at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee. Webb holds a bachelor’s degree in applied psychology from Christian Brothers University in Memphis and a master’s in operations management from the University of Arkansas.

