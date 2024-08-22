Patricia Benson has been appointed campus chief executive officer of CT State Housatonic in Bridgeport. She served as vice president for finance and administration at Delaware County Community College. Benson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Hampton University, an MBA from LaSalle University, and an Ed.D. in higher education leadership from Wilmington University.
PATRICIA BENSON
Aug 22, 2024
