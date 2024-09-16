Ronnie D. Williams has been appointed Senior DEI Strategist and Advisor at Hendrix College. He is retired from the University of Central Arkansas, where he served as vice president of student services and chief diversity officer. Williams, a graduate of Hendrix College, holds a master’s from Arkansas State University.
RONNIE D. WILLIAMS
Sep 16, 2024
