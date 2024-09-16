Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

RONNIE D. WILLIAMS

Sep 16, 2024

Ronnie D. WilliamsRonnie D. WilliamsRonnie D. Williams has been appointed Senior DEI Strategist and Advisor at Hendrix College. He is retired from the University of Central Arkansas, where he served as vice president of student services and chief diversity officer. Williams, a graduate of Hendrix College, holds a master’s from Arkansas State University.

Suggested for You
Nygil Likely
On the Move
NYGIL LIKELY
Mpoli Simwanza-Johnson
On the Move
MPOLI SIMWANZA-JOHNSON
Ronald M. Carrere Jr.
On the Move
RONALD M. CARRERE JR.
Dr. Irina Ellison
On the Move
IRINA ELLISON
Related Stories
Nygil Likely
On the Move
NYGIL LIKELY
Mpoli Simwanza-Johnson
On the Move
MPOLI SIMWANZA-JOHNSON
Ronald M. Carrere Jr.
On the Move
RONALD M. CARRERE JR.
Dr. Irina Ellison
On the Move
IRINA ELLISON
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Vice President, Continuing Education
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Chair, Department of Education
University of South Carolina Beaufort
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Clinical Scientist
University of Utah, Department of Psychology
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers