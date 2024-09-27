Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KAVITA BALA

Sep 27, 2024

Dr. Kavita BalaDr. Kavita BalaKavita Bala, currently the dean of the Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science at Cornell University has been named the university’s 17th provost.

An expert in computer vision and graphics, Bala will succeed John Siliciano, professor of law in Cornell Law School, who has served as interim provost since July 1.

Bala earned her bachelor’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay, India, and received her master’s and doctoral degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She arrived at Cornell in 1999 as a postdoctoral researcher and became an assistant professor of computer science in 2002.

