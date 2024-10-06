Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Jennifer Eccles has been named vice president for advancement at Harvey Mudd College. She is expected to begin in the new post on October 28. Jennifer EcclesJennifer Eccles

Eccles joins Harvey Mudd College from the Giant Magellan Telescope Corporation in Pasadena, CA, an international consortium dedicated to building one of the world’s most powerful observatories. There she served as vice president of development and external relations since 2017.

She previously served in senior advance roles at the University of Washington, Washington State University, and the University of Southern California, where she spent a decade leading fundraising initiatives at the Sol Price School of Public Policy and USC Libraries.

Eccles holds a bachelor’s degree in public communication from the University of Idaho and a master of executive leadership from the University of Southern California’s Sol Price School of Public Policy. 

