MARTIN POLLIO

Jun 11, 2025

Dr. Martin PollioDr. Martin PollioMartin Pollio has been named the tenth president of Ivy Tech Community College. 

Pollio will assume the presidency on July 1. Pollio has served as superintendent of the Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) District in Louisville, Kentucky, since 2017. As Ivy Tech’s tenth president, Pollio will serve as the chief executive officer of Indiana’s largest postsecondary institution, which serves more than 200,000 students at its 19 campuses across the state and online. 

Pollio earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University, his master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University, and his doctorate from the University of Louisville.

