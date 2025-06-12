Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

PHOKENG M. DAILEY

Jun 12, 2025

Dr. Phokeng M. DaileyDr. Phokeng M. DaileyPhokeng M. Daile has been appointed Vice President for Marketing and Communications at Ohio Wesleyan University. 

Dailey currently is in her eighth year as an OWU faculty member, serving as a tenured associate professor and asthe Warren C. Fairbanks Endowed Chair in Communication. As Vice President for Marketing and Communications, Dailey will serve as the chief communications strategist and lead a division responsible for developing and executing plans to elevate Ohio Wesleyan’s visibility, strengthen its brand, drive enrollment and advancement goals, and enhance OWU’s reputation as a leading, distinctively innovative liberal arts institution. 

Dailey earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Ohio Dominican University and both her Master of Arts in Communication and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Communication (with a specialization in interdisciplinary global health) from The Ohio State University.

 

