LARRY JOHNSON JR.

Jun 24, 2025

Dr. Larry Johnson Jr.Dr. Larry Johnson Jr.The City University of New York (CUNY) has appointed Larry Johnson Jr. president of Bronx Community College. Johnson is presently serving as president of CUNY’s Guttman Community College. Johnson’s appointment is effective July 14, pending approval by the CUNY Board of Trustees.

 “President Johnson has demonstrated a strong commitment to the transformative mission of community colleges throughout his career – at CUNY and in his previous posts around the country,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “His own life experience and passion for student success and community impact reflect the values of equity and opportunity that are the beating heart of Bronx Community College and CUNY.”

 “It is an honor to be named the seventh president of Bronx Community College. With its distinguished history and enduring commitment to educational equity, BCC serves as a vital institution of social mobility, advancing the intellectual and professional aspirations of students across generations,” said Johnson.

Johnson earned his undergraduate degree in English literature at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, a M.A. in humanities and a graduate certificate from Florida State University, and a doctor of arts degree in humanities and English literature from Clark Atlanta University.

