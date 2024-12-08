Paradigm Shift: DEI, Anti-DEI, or Underrepresentation?

In June 2023, “… the U. S. Supreme Court struck down race-consciousness in college admissions… upending four decades of precedent and reshaping the landscape of higher education” (Edelman, 2023, par. 1). This fundamental change reversed thinking about the equal protection clause under the 14th Amendment and galvanized states to reconsider their stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Familiarly termed, Anti-DEI legislation, Watkins wrote, “A wave of bills combating … DEI efforts on college campuses have made their way into several state legislatures…designed to curb DEI practices…” (2024, pp. 1-2).

This backdrop was on the minds of panelists in preparation for their presentation, entitled, A State of Affairs: The Underrepresentation of Minority Community College Trustees, which convened at the recent Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT, 2024) Leadership Congress in Seattle, WA. The presentation drew upon a study by Smalls (2023) focused on the experiences of African American community college trustees. Smalls’ study was conducted just prior to the above-noted 2023 Supreme Court ruling. Fast-forward to October 2024, the findings elicited a spirited conversation among trustee participants eager to contribute to discussions about related challenges and recommendations for addressing them.



The presentation was designed to illuminate promising practices identified in Smalls’ study that leaders are implementing to develop and recruit a diverse board of trustees and foster the desired climate, policy development, and culture within their respective institutions. Key to the discussions was the framing of the term, underrepresentation. In kicking off the panel, Mathis recognized the likely diversity of, and respect for, varying contexts and cultures represented among participants, including community college trustees, senior administrators, and other state and association leaders from across the country. It was important that the conversation focus on the demographics that are represented on boards of trustees who, in turn, are responsible for setting policy and reinforcing institutional culture.

As stated by Leigh, “Representation matters. Diversifying a board of trustees, means being intentional in making connections; often, this means identifying from a narrow pool of candidates (both appointed and elected). Diversifying representation sends a signal to students, faculty, and other stakeholders that leadership is attainable, and education serves as a gateway to socio-economic gains for communities and the citizens they serve.” Diversified representation on boards of trustees also serves as a catalyst and signals that cultural inclusivity and values are embedded in the institutional environment.

Calaway noted, “Historically and currently, a majority of the board of trustees in American community colleges are older white males. Negligible progress has been made in diversifying minority-serving community college boards. Trustees can have a direct impact on policy formation and strategic goals and contribute to a dramatic change of vision within our institutions.” Gender and racial gaps among community college trustees continue to be a reality. In a perfect world, governing boards and leadership demographics would mirror the student population (Higgs, 2014).

Noting underrepresentation of minority community college trustees, study findings and identified best practices were shared from Smalls’ (2023) study for preparing and supporting trustees who represent diverse backgrounds within community colleges around the country. Recommendations follow.

• Having an advocate or mentor is critical.

• Community or public service experience is essential and necessary community experience must be fostered.

• Gaining meaningful experience by volunteering or serving on community boards will contribute to the candidate pool.

• Providing professional development to prepare potential board candidates is everyone’s responsibility.

• Diversity is seen as a strength, not as a weakness and is everyone’s job.

• Political affiliation has little or no impact.

• Racism is still present; whether it is acknowledged, it is implicit.

• The privilege of having time may keep some prospective trustees from serving.

• Expanding the definition of diversity to include diversity of opinion may elicit honest conversations and intentional/inclusive strategies.

• Establishing a cultural inclusivity and equity function on the board will illuminate these values.

• Developing policies supporting strategic goals and values to retain open access and success for all students is mission centric.

• Creating a Senior Leadership Council to reinforce cultural appreciation and diversity strategies that foster inclusion are to be measurable.

• Placing measurable diversity expectations and holding leadership accountable is fundamental. “Without this accountability, the trustees believed that efforts to diversify trustees, college leadership, faculty recruitment and hiring, and ultimately student success, would lack intentionality and structure” (Calaway & Smalls, in press).

Local realities, population bases, and concerns are part of considerations in making change. “The solutions college leaders adopt to address these challenges will not only reflect the unique context of each institution but also the underlying values that drive each leader’s decisions” (Peterson, et al., in press, p. 3)

Developing leaders on boards and throughout institutions in today’s environment requires institutions not only to be able to sustain social justice-minded cultures but also to stay a step ahead of major issues in uncharted waters. Hiring with core values in mind; equipping leaders to navigate the terrain and foster the desired culture; prompting honest conversations around diversity strategies; and developing strategic partnerships, both internal and external, are needed to be intentional in leaders’ efforts to address underrepresentation and for equity to be achieved.

Dr. Margaretta B. Mathis serves as Senior Professor and Senior Director at the John E. Roueche Center for Community College Leadership, College of Education, Kansas State University.

Dr. Carl B. Smalls serves as Vice President of Finance and Administration, Danville Community College (VA).

Dr. Terry A. Calaway chairs the Community College Leadership Advisory Board, Kansas State University; he is President Emeritus, Johnson County Community College (KS); and chairs the Board of Trustees, Park University.

Richard E. Leigh, Jr., JD, chairs the Bellevue College Board of Trustees. He serves as Chief Legal Officer for SEIU 775 Benefits Group, a non-profit that provides innovative and high-quality health, retirement and training benefits and programs.

The Roueche Center Forum is co-edited by Drs. John E. Roueche and Margaretta B. Mathis of the John E. Roueche Center for Community College Leadership, Department of Educational Leadership, College of Education, Kansas State University.