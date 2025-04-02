Under Siege: The Emotional Toll of the Anti-DEI Movement on Chief Diversity Officers

In recent months, Chief Diversity Officers (CDOs) in higher education have faced unprecedented challenges amid a growing anti-DEI movement. These challenges stem from multiple factors, including recent presidential executive orders, such as the 2025 federal directive to eliminate DEI initiatives, restrictive state laws, and shifting public attitudes. In addition to legislative action, some universities, as seen recently at the University of Michigan and the University of Virginia, chose to change or dissolve their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and offices. These decisions were often made without any anti-DEI legislation in place, with universities pre-emptively ending DEI programs. Together, these legislative and institutional shifts have created an increasingly challenging environment, placing immense pressure on CDOs and raising concerns about the future of DEI efforts in higher education.

At a recent conference for Diversity Officers in Higher Education, I heard colleagues express their concerns not only about job security and dwindling resources for marginalized groups on campus but also about their emotional well-being. Several shared their struggles with ongoing stress, openly questioning how much longer they could sustain their energy as they faced increasing opposition and felt less supported. Others described the disheartening experience of having their diversity training programs abruptly canceled due to guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, raising fears about the future of DEI work. As institutions retreat from their DEI commitments, CDOs are coming to a sobering realization: The very principles they champion, once valued as strengths, are now being reframed as liabilities, and they are being treated as expendable.

Chief Diversity Officers are facing a surge of anxiety, frustration, exhaustion, and uncertainty. Many also described a deep sense of betrayal as institutional support for DEI rapidly erodes. Psychological theories such as Social Identity Threat, Moral Distress, and Occupational Burnout provide insight into these experiences. Social Identity Threat explains how the persistent criticism and devaluation of their roles trigger anxiety and a diminished sense of efficacy, making it challenging to stay confident in their work. Moral Distress occurs when CDOs are forced to witness or comply with decisions that contradict their professional values, such as the dismantling of DEI programs, leading to guilt, frustration, and a loss of trust in leadership. This internal conflict can leave CDOs emotionally exhausted and disconnected from their institutions. Occupational Burnout highlights the overwhelming fatigue caused by constant stress, the need to justify DEI efforts, counter false narratives, and navigate an increasingly unsupportive environment. These psychological burdens not only affect individual CDOs but also threaten the broader mission of equity and inclusion in higher education. Recognizing these challenges is essential for developing sustainable coping strategies and ensuring the long-term well-being of CDOs.

To navigate these challenges, CDOs need practical strategies to safeguard their emotional well-being and resilience. Mindfulness practices, such as meditation and deep breathing, can help CDOs manage anxiety and stay grounded during times of uncertainty. One particularly effective method is Body Scan Meditation, which involves focusing on different areas of the body, recognizing tension, and intentionally releasing stress. By directing awareness from head to toe, CDOs can enhance relaxation, increase self-awareness, and regain a sense of control in high-pressure situations. This practice, even for just a few minutes, can help regulate emotions and counteract the exhaustion that comes with navigating institutional setbacks.

To actively prevent burnout and maintain a sense of agency, it's helpful to begin by recognizing personal limitations and setting realistic expectations for what can be accomplished in the current climate. Finding healthy ways to express anger and frustration, such as through journaling, exercise, or creative expression, can help prevent these emotions from becoming overwhelming. While acknowledging these emotions, shifting focus to areas where personal influence remains can empower CDOs and ease feelings of powerlessness. This may involve connecting with allies within the institution or exploring new avenues for advocacy beyond academia.

Processing the grief of losing DEI programs is essential for healing and moving forward. Permitting yourself to fully experience these emotions, seeking emotional support from trusted colleagues or friends, and engaging in rituals or practices that honor the loss can be deeply therapeutic. Losing programs and initiatives that CDOs have dedicated their careers to can feel unsettling and personally devastating. Reflecting on past achievements and the positive impact of DEI work can foster hope and reaffirm the significance of CDOs' contributions.

To avoid and effectively manage emotional depletion, it is imperative to establish clear professional boundaries, prioritize restorative self-care activities, and consistently access peer support networks or counseling services. Self-care, in this context, goes beyond simple indulgences; it encompasses practices that actively replenish physical, emotional, and mental resources. Restorative activities are specifically designed to counteract the effects of stress and promote a sense of calm and well-being. These proactive strategies are not optional; They are essential for sustaining advocacy and protecting long-term well-being in the face of prolonged adversity.

As Chief Diversity Officers, our roles require emotional energy and resilience, particularly during periods of increased adversity. While we cannot control external circumstances, we can choose to prioritize and nurture our own emotional and psychological health. It's essential to acknowledge that feelings of anxiety, frustration, disappointment, and exhaustion are natural responses to these challenging times. By proactively practicing self-care, seeking support from trusted colleagues, and reaffirming the meaningful impact of our work, we can protect our passion, energy, and effectiveness. Remember, your well-being deserves the same compassionate care you consistently provide to others.

Dr. Harrison Davis, Jr., is the Chief Diversity Officer at Life University.