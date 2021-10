Paul Quinn College, a private historically Black Methodist college in Dallas, Texas, will unveil its newly-designed basketball court Tuesday.

The court, designed to feature the college's connection to Dallas through historical images of the city's skyline, will be housed in the 1,100-person capacity Health & Wellness Center. The center is the first new building on campus in almost 50 years.

Naming rights for the basketball court as well as other sponsorship opportunities are still available.