N.C. A&T Volleyball Star Dies from Aneurysm, Described as 'Fierce Competitor, Sweet Person'

Jessica Ruf
Dec 1, 2021

North Carolina A&T State University is mourning the death of Fatimah Shabazz, a 22-year-old student-athlete who died of complications from an aneurysm on Sunday, reports CBS 17.

Fatimah ShabazzFatimah ShabazzShabazz was an All-MEAC member of the university's volleyball team who had celebrated two MEAC southern division regular-season championships and the volleyball program's first-ever win over a Power Five school. Last spring, she led the conference in kills per set (3.69), was fifth in the league hitting percentage (.336) and ninth in blocks per set (.64).

A first semester graduate student, she had graduated from A&T with a 3.71 GPA and a degree in pre-law/liberal studies.

“We are heartbroken by Fatimah’s passing,” A&T coach Hal Clifton said. “Nothing prepares you for moments like this. Fatimah was an amazing person once you got to know her. She was a fierce competitor on the court but a very sweet person off the court.

"The passing of Fatimah is a great loss to us all and will leave a hole in our hearts. She will never be forgotten and will be missed dearly. I ask that you please continue to hold Fatimah, her mom and all of her family in your hearts, thoughts and prayers during this time of need."


