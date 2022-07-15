Olympic Gold Medalist Carl Lewis Appointed Head Track Coach at University of Houston

Veteran athlete Carl Lewis has been appointed head track and field coach at the University of Houston.

Lewis’s athletics accolades are undoubtedly impressive. He is a nine-time Olympic champion and the most decorated U.S. Olympic male track and field athlete. He is one of only two people to capture nine Olympic gold medals.

This appointment makes the New Jersey native an athletics leader at his alma mater.

Lewis, 61, returned to UH in 2013 as a volunteer assistant, joining the staff full-time in 2014.

Longtime UH assistant Will Blackburn has been appointed the school's director of track and field.

Lewis will serve as head coach and continue to work with sprinters and jumping events, while Blackburn will oversee the program’s day-to-day duties and continue to work with throwing events and horizontal jumps in some capacity.