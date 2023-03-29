New York Knicks Partner with Verizon to Honor HBCUs

The New York Knicks partnered with Verizon to honor historically Black college and universities (HBCUs) Mar. 27, with one 18-year-old high school senior from Harlem receiving a scholarship, Patch reported.Bri Butler getting surprised during the Mar. 27 Knicks gameBri Butler getting surprised during the Mar. 27 Knicks game

Bri Butler was awarded on the court Monday night, during the Knicks’s game against the Houston Rockets in Madison Square Garden. Her $60,000 Garden of Dreams Inspire Scholarship will go towards attending an HBCU of her choice.

Butler is part of SCAN-Harbor, an organization that supports at-risk children and their families. She plans to play basketball at college. 

Other events for the night included a 10-person Morgan State University choir singing the National Anthem, a Howard University marching band halftime performance, an HBCU college fair, HBCU panel, and an honoring of team legend and Grambling State alum Willis Reed, who died Mar. 21.

