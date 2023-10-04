Guilford College Apologizes to Virginia State University After Fans Aimed Racial Slurs at Student-Athletes During Soccer Match

Guilford College has apologized to Virginia State University after racial slurs were yelled at players during a Sep. 26 women’s soccer game between the two schools. Guilford College

Guilford fans reportedly yelled the N-word and made monkey noises aimed at VSU players, according to VSU officials.

“While there have been direct apologies to our administration, VSU says that our student-athletes also deserve a personal apology,” VSU said in an Oct. 3 statement.

Guilford College is investigating the incident, said its president, Dr. Kyle Farmbry.

“Loud outbursts from a group of spectators included profanity and derogatory remarks toward the Virginia State team,” Farmbry said. “It was in very poor taste and was very poor sportsmanship by anyone’s definition."