Guilford College Apologizes to Virginia State University After Fans Aimed Racial Slurs at Student-Athletes During Soccer Match

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 4, 2023

Guilford College has apologized to Virginia State University after racial slurs were yelled at players during a Sep. 26 women’s soccer game between the two schools.Guilford CollegeGuilford College

Guilford fans reportedly yelled the N-word and made monkey noises aimed at VSU players, according to VSU officials. 

“While there have been direct apologies to our administration, VSU says that our student-athletes also deserve a personal apology,” VSU said in an Oct. 3 statement.

Guilford College is investigating the incident, said its president, Dr. Kyle Farmbry.

“Loud outbursts from a group of spectators included profanity and derogatory remarks toward the Virginia State team,” Farmbry said. “It was in very poor taste and was very poor sportsmanship by anyone’s definition."

