Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade Gifts $3M for Literacy, Scholarships

Johnny Jackson
Jan 30, 2024

Marquette University alumnus and NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has committed to a $3 million gift to extend the Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program and establish the Wade Scholars as well as support a new men’s basketball practice facility in a future expansion of the Athletic and Human Performance Research Center.

A portion of Dwayne Wade's $3 million gift to Marquette University will support the Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program.A portion of Dwayne Wade's $3 million gift to Marquette University will support the Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program.Marquette University“Marquette shaped me into the person I am today,” said Wade, a three-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, and entrepreneur. “It means a great deal to me and my family to be able to give back to take the university to the next level. My hope is to continue to transform lives through higher education.”

Wade, who in 2003 led Marquette to the Final Four, is committing a portion of his gift to a future project to expand the university’s Athletic and Human Performance Research Center, which will include a new practice facility for the men’s basketball program.

Wade Scholars will benefit low-income, high-achieving students. Funds to establish the program will support two students per year with full room and board scholarships for their first two years on campus.

The Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program, named after Wade’s sister, has extensively reduced the “summer slide” in reading achievement among Milwaukee school children since 2015. The program launched with funds from the Wade’s World Foundation and continues with monies from fundraising.

“Literacy is a core focus area in our efforts to improve lives,” said Wade-Johnson. “We believe that every kid deserves a chance, and we are proud that year after year, every participant either maintains or increases their reading level.”

Hartman Center Director Dr. Kathleen Clark, who has led the program since its inception, said children participate in phonological awareness and structured literacy instruction that targets their reading needs. They participate in an additional hour of instruction in which literacy is integrated with another area, most often hands-on, inquiry science. Teachers instruct children in small groups, so children receive more one-on-one attention than is possible in a typical classroom setting.

“We are so thankful for this gift, which will ensure that Milwaukee children will continue to strengthen their literacy skills, grow in knowledge and confidence, and get off to a good start with learning in the fall,” said Clark, who is also an associate professor at Marquette.

Suggested for You
Riley Gaines
Sports
Former Athletes and Coaches Rally Against Trans Inclusion in Women's Sports During Annual NCAA Convention
G Dl Unr W8 A Ar 6 M
Sports
Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Study Findings Revealed at NCAA Convention
Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Nick Saban, the stern coach who won seven national championships and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse that included six of those titles in just 17 seasons, is retiring, according to multiple reports, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
Sports
Alabama’s Coach Saban Retires with Historic Seven National Titles
Michael Harris
Reports & Data
Academic Progress at FBS Schools Continues, But So Do Racial Disparities
Related Stories
Riley Gaines
Sports
Former Athletes and Coaches Rally Against Trans Inclusion in Women's Sports During Annual NCAA Convention
G Dl Unr W8 A Ar 6 M
Sports
Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Study Findings Revealed at NCAA Convention
Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Nick Saban, the stern coach who won seven national championships and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse that included six of those titles in just 17 seasons, is retiring, according to multiple reports, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
Sports
Alabama’s Coach Saban Retires with Historic Seven National Titles
Johnathan Smith
Sports
Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith Named Head Football Coach for Michigan State University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Tennessee Tech University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
President
Florida Polytechnic University
Dean for the College of Nursing
Anthem Executive
Director, Black Student Services
LMU
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers