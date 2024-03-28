Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Lanier Named Head Coach of Men’s Basketball at Rice

Johnny Jackson
Mar 28, 2024

Rob Lanier has been named the 26th head men’s basketball coach at Rice University.

Rob LanierRob Lanier“I think great institutions have an identity and an umbrella that the athletic departments and other departments on the campus represent,” said Lanier. “You want (your players) to aspire to something beyond athletics. Well, when you commit to Rice, you’ve already done that.”

Lanier has more than 30 years of experience as a collegiate coach including nine seasons as a head coach at Siena College, Georgia State University, and Southern Methodist University. He said he looks forward to creating a family environment within the program and developing a high standard of competition that culminates into wins and championships.

“Our players are going to have to work harder than they’ve ever worked before,” he said. “We’re going to put in more time than you’ve ever put in before. You’re going to get better, and we’re going to compete for championships.”

Lanier holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from St. Bonaventure and a master's in educational counseling from Niagara.

