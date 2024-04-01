Alabama State Launches Women’s Flag Football

Alabama State University’s Department of Athletics has announced its plans to launch a competitive women's flag football program in the 2024-25 academic year.

The program will be the first at a Division 1 historically Black college or university, according to officials.

"The International Olympic Committee recently included men's and women's flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games and likewise, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is closely monitoring the emerging sport of women’s flag football," said Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr.

"Adding this program to our institution allows Alabama State University to align its sports offerings to the global standard and to the future of an emerging sport,” Ross continued. “The addition of women’s flag football will provide both current and incoming students a valuable opportunity to further their education while participating on the gridiron."

Alabama State Athletic Director Dr. Jason Cable said he and the Hornet Nation's athletic program is proud to be adding women's flag football to its intercollegiate athletics sports offerings.

"We look forward to doing our part at The Alabama State University to assist in growing the sport locally and regionally,” said Cable. “We can't wait to see the impact of women's flag football as one of our sports offerings for the Hornet Nation's student-athletes.

"We're enthusiastic that Alabama State University is breaking new ground by launching a highly competitive women's flag football program,” he said. “The University recognizes the immense interest in women's flag football at the collegiate level and is proud to offer its students a valuable opportunity to excel in the sport."