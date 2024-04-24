Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NCAA Kicks Off Inclusion Forum

Apr 24, 2024

The NCAA kicked off its annual Inclusion Forum on Wednesday, with a guest appearance by Dawn Staley, head coach of the University of South Carolina's women's basketball team.

The convening —which drew more than 650 people to Indianapolis—is designed to enhance efforts on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives for student-athletes.  Educational programming focuses on each of the inclusion's five core areas of disability, international, LGBTQ, race/ethnicity and women. 

Felicia Martin, Senior Vice President of Inclusion, Education & Community Engagement said that the three-day convening is designed to foster an environment that supports learning, community, and belonging.

Other speakers include: Dr. C. Keith Harrison, professor of Business/Hip Hop Sports at the University of Central Florida and LZ Granderson, a columnist for the Los Angeles Times and a contributor for ABC News. 


