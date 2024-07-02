Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Conference Carolinas to Sponsor Women’s Flag Football League

Johnny Jackson
Jul 2, 2024

Starting in 2025-26, women’s flag football as a conference-sponsored sport in Conference Carolinas.

Stephanie KwokStephanie Kwok“With significant support from the National Football League (NFL), the sport is growing at the youth, high school, and collegiate levels,” said Conference Carolinas Commissioner Chris Colvin. “We are excited to be on the front lines of giving females across the country another phenomenal competitive opportunity.”

Conference Carolinas is the second NCAA conference, joining Division III’s Atlantic East, to sponsor women’s flag football as coordinated by the NFL and RCX Sports. It is the first NCAA Division I or II conference to do so.

"This is a pivotal moment in women's college flag football," said Stephanie Kwok, NFL Vice President of Flag Football. "As the first NCAA Division II conference to sponsor women's flag football, Conference Carolina is demonstrating the popularity of this fast-growing sport and playing a key role in expanding the pathways for women to play at an elite level."

The Conference Carolinas women’s flag football league is expected to have at least six institutions in its inaugural season, including charter members Emmanuel University in Franklin Springs, Georgia; Chowan University in Murfreesboro, North Carolina; Ferrum College in Ferrum, Virginia; King University in Bristol, Tennessee; Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina; and the University of Mount Olive in Mount Olive, North Carolina.

