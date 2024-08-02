Former Michigan State Football Coach Sues Over Firing

Mel Tucker, the former Michigan State University football coach, has filed a lawsuit alleging he was wrongfully terminated from the university last year.

MSU's Interim President Dr. Teresa Woodruff, Athletic Director Alan Haller, the school’s eight trustees, and its general counsel, Brian Quinn were named as defendants.

The lawsuit claims the university violated his constitutional rights after he was accused of sexual harassment. It alleges school officials undertook an improper investigation regarding allegations that Tucker sexually harassed and exploited a rape survivor. It also alleges that university leaders made false and defamatory statements against him, which harmed his reputation and jeopardized his livelihood.

The Associated Press reported that at the time of Tucker’s firing, he was in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract. He was due to earn about $80 million remaining on the deal.