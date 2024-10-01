Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Georgetown University and Nation Mourns the Passing of Dikembe Mutombo

Oct 1, 2024

Dikembe Mutombo, the powerful NBA player who was known for his finger-wagging celebrations, died on Monday from brain cancer, the NBA. He was 58.

While many know Mutombo from his days as a professional basketball player, the native of the Democratic Republic of Congo was part of the successful cohort of basketball players who played for Georgetown University in the late 1980s early 1990s, under the direction of the late Coach John Thompson.

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the NBA.  Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”Dikembe MutomboDikembe Mutombo

During his time at Georgetown, Mutombo was a two-time All-BIG EAST selection and twice named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 15.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.7 blocks as a senior in 1991, when he was named First Team All-BIG EAST and earned Third Team All-America honors, according to Georgetown officials. During his tenure, the Hoyas captured one BIG EAST regular season title (1988-89) and the 1989 BIG EAST Tournament title. That same season, the Blue & Gray advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight. Mutombo was selected to Georgetown's "All Century Team" in 2007 and still ranks among the all-time leaders in blocked shots (3rd, 354) and rebounds (12th, 8.6 per game). In 2012, he was inducted into the Georgetown Athletics Hall of Fame. In 2016, Mutombo was recognized with the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award that recognizes distinguished individuals on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their college athletics careers.

"Dikembe Mutombo was the embodiment of the spirit of Georgetown," said Dr. Joseph Ferrara, Vice President of Georgetown University and Chief of Staff to President John J. DeGioia. "From his prolific college and professional basketball careers to his tireless work in retirement to improve the lives of those in need of better health and opportunity, he lived Georgetown's values in a way we always will hold with great esteem and pride. His passing is a tremendous loss for the Georgetown community and indeed the United States, Congo, and everywhere else where he uplifted those around him.”

