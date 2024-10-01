Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NCAA Grants Over $1.5 million to Support Student-Athlete Academic Success

Walter Hudson
Oct 1, 2024

The NCAA has awarded Division I Accelerating Academic Success Program grants to 17 schools  for the 2024-25 academic year. The grants total over $1.5 million and are used to boost student-athlete academic achievement.

“This is always an exciting time of the year — to congratulate and highlight our Accelerating Academic Success Program recipients,” said Felicia Martin, NCAA senior vice president of inclusion, education and community engagement. “Each campus recipient is intentional with their application by clearly stating a commitment to invest in and to evolve services to support student athletes' educational experience and their academic success.”Felicia MartinFelicia Martin

According to NCAA officials, schools have used AASP grants to help student-athletes, including upgrading athletic academic tutoring centers; offering professional development for staff working on student-athlete academic success; funding computers and other technology resources and upgrades; providing student-athlete tutorial resources; and implementing student-athlete career development opportunities. 

The AASP program supports school efforts to meet the requirements of the Division I Academic Performance Program. Division I student-athletes are graduating at record rates, according to 2023 Graduation Success Rate data. The overall single-cohort graduation rate is at 91%, which is the highest rate recorded. 

 

The 17 schools that will receive AASP grants for the 2024-25 academic year are:

  • Alabama State University — $100,000.
  • Austin Peay State University — $100,000.
  • Coppin State University — $100,000.
  • Florida A&M University — $87,000.
  • Houston Christian University — $31,587.
  • Lamar University — $100,000.
  • La Salle University — $100,000.
  • Long Beach State University — $100,000.
  • Mississippi Valley State University — $94,000.
  • University of New Orleans — $99,400.
  • Northwestern State University — $100,000.
  • Saint Peter's University — $100,000.
  • South Carolina State University — $100,000.
  • University of South Carolina Upstate — $58,840.
  • Tennessee State University — $100,000.
  • Texas Southern University — $100,000.
  • Western Illinois University — $88,551.
Suggested for You
Dikembe Mutombo
Sports
Georgetown University and Nation Mourns the Passing of Dikembe Mutombo
Lgbtq
Reports & Data
Study Evaluates Effects of Policing Gender, Sexuality in Sports
Old Well Management which connects North Carolina University student-athletes with the school community and brands interested in being represented by Tar Heels.
Students
UNC Launches Initiative to Help Athletes Manage NIL
Mel Tucker
Sports
Former Michigan State Football Coach Sues Over Firing
Related Stories
Dikembe Mutombo
Sports
Georgetown University and Nation Mourns the Passing of Dikembe Mutombo
Mel Tucker
Sports
Former Michigan State Football Coach Sues Over Firing
Emmanuel University
Sports
Conference Carolinas to Sponsor Women’s Flag Football League
Oip (4)
Sports
NCAA Agrees to Remove Transfer Eligibility Rule for Division I Student-Athletes
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Environmental Outreach Specialist, Washington State Climate Office
UW Climate Impacts Group
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Director, Network Engineering
Community College of Baltimore County
Adjunct Faculty, RN to BSN Professional Nursing
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor of Biology - Vertebrate Biologist
Trinity College - Biology
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers