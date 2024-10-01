NCAA Grants Over $1.5 million to Support Student-Athlete Academic Success

The NCAA has awarded Division I Accelerating Academic Success Program grants to 17 schools for the 2024-25 academic year. The grants total over $1.5 million and are used to boost student-athlete academic achievement.

“This is always an exciting time of the year — to congratulate and highlight our Accelerating Academic Success Program recipients,” said Felicia Martin, NCAA senior vice president of inclusion, education and community engagement. “Each campus recipient is intentional with their application by clearly stating a commitment to invest in and to evolve services to support student athletes' educational experience and their academic success.”

According to NCAA officials, schools have used AASP grants to help student-athletes, including upgrading athletic academic tutoring centers; offering professional development for staff working on student-athlete academic success; funding computers and other technology resources and upgrades; providing student-athlete tutorial resources; and implementing student-athlete career development opportunities.

The AASP program supports school efforts to meet the requirements of the Division I Academic Performance Program. Division I student-athletes are graduating at record rates, according to 2023 Graduation Success Rate data. The overall single-cohort graduation rate is at 91%, which is the highest rate recorded.

The 17 schools that will receive AASP grants for the 2024-25 academic year are: