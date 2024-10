NCAA Grants Over $1.5 million to Support Student-Athlete Academic Success

The NCAA has awarded Division I Accelerating Academic Success Program grants to 17 schools for the 2024-25 academic year. The grants total over $1.5 million and are used to boost student-athlete academic achievement.

β€œThis is always an exciting time of the year β€” to congratulate and highlight our Accelerating Academic Success Program recipients,” said Felicia Martin, NCAA senior vice president of inclusion, education and community engagement. β€œEach campus recipient is intentional with their application by clearly stating a commitment to invest in and to evolve services to support student athletes' educational experience and their academic success.”

According to NCAA officials, schools have used AASP grants to help student-athletes, including upgrading athletic academic tutoring centers; offering professional development for staff working on student-athlete academic success; funding computers and other technology resources and upgrades; providing student-athlete tutorial resources; and implementing student-athlete career development opportunities.

The AASP program supports school efforts to meet the requirements of the Division I Academic Performance Program. Division I student-athletes are graduating at record rates, according to 2023 Graduation Success Rate data. The overall single-cohort graduation rate is at 91%, which is the highest rate recorded.

The 17 schools that will receive AASP grants for the 2024-25 academic year are: