Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Cal State LA Honors Billie Jean King

Walter Hudson
Oct 6, 2024

California State University LA honored tennis great Billie Jean King with the unveiling of a statue on its campus late last week.Cal State La Billie Jean King Statue Dedication 2

King, who attended Cal State LA from 1961 to 1964 but never graduated, was lauded for her work both on and off the court, in advancing gender equality, LGBTQIA+ rights, and other social justice issues. 

“I’m so honored,” King said, speaking before a crowd of about 500 people. “This statue on our campus will connect us forever. It reminds me that our legacy is not what is important. Your legacy is what other people say about you, but our contributions to our communities is what will define us forever.”

The bronze statue was created by sculptor Brian Hanlon.

“When I left this campus in 1964 to become the No. 1 tennis player in the world, I was not able to complete my degree,” she said. “I am happy to announce that I will be re-enrolling in Cal State LA to finish my degree. It’s never too late!”

King won her first Wimbledon women’s double titles while still a student at the university. Her career highlights include 12 Grand Slam singles championships (including five Wimbledon and four U.S. titles), 16 women’s doubles and 11 in mixed doubles. King was ranked No. 1 in six of 10 year-end polls from 1966 through 1975.

“The value of a good education has always been important to me, and I learned a great deal while I was on this campus,” King said. “At that time, my focus was really to be the greatest player in the world, No. 1 in the world, and to change our sportfrom amateur to professional. We used to get $14 a day. That had to end. So, I left Cal State LA and went on a journey to make my sport better, to make a difference in the life of others. Tennis was my platform.”

Suggested for You
Dikembe Mutombo
Sports
Georgetown University and Nation Mourns the Passing of Dikembe Mutombo
Lgbtq
Reports & Data
Study Evaluates Effects of Policing Gender, Sexuality in Sports
Old Well Management which connects North Carolina University student-athletes with the school community and brands interested in being represented by Tar Heels.
Students
UNC Launches Initiative to Help Athletes Manage NIL
Mel Tucker
Sports
Former Michigan State Football Coach Sues Over Firing
Related Stories
Felicia Martin
Sports
NCAA Grants Over $1.5 million to Support Student-Athlete Academic Success
Dikembe Mutombo
Sports
Georgetown University and Nation Mourns the Passing of Dikembe Mutombo
Mel Tucker
Sports
Former Michigan State Football Coach Sues Over Firing
Emmanuel University
Sports
Conference Carolinas to Sponsor Women’s Flag Football League
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Project Manager - Offshore Wind
Schatz Energy Research Center, Cal Poly Humboldt
Tenure Track Faculty Position in Aerospace Engineering
Florida A&M University-Florida State University College of Engineering
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Assistant, Associate or Professor of Practice, Piano (position 05996)
Southern Methodist University/Division of Music
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Vice President for Financial Services and Operations
Prince George's Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers