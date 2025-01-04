History in the Making: Orange Bowl Features First-Ever Matchup of African American Head Coaches in College Football Playoff Semifinal

For the first time in college football history, the upcoming Orange Bowl semifinal guarantees that an African American head coach will advance to the National Championship game, as Penn State's James Franklin faces Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman.

Franklin has previously expressed his aspirations regarding this milestone. In a 2019 appearance on HBO's "24/7 College Football," he shared his goal of becoming the first African American head coach to win a college football national championship.

Following Notre Dame's Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia, Freeman reflected on the historical significance of the moment: "It's a reminder that you are a representation for many others and many of our players that look the same way I do," he said. "Your color shouldn't matter and the evidence of your work should, but it takes everybody."

The Orange Bowl semifinal will be played at Hard Rock Stadium on January 9 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets now available to the public. Penn State, making their first Orange Bowl appearance since their overtime victory in 2006, advanced to this stage after defeating SMU and Boise State in the earlier rounds of the College Football Playoffs.

The winner will face either Ohio State or Texas in the National Championship game.