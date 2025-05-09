Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Pima Community College Becomes First in Arizona to Offer NIL Opportunities for Student-Athletes

Jamal Watson
May 9, 2025

Pima Community College (PCC) has become the first community college in Arizona to provide Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for its student-athletes through a new partnership with Opendorse, a leading NIL platform.

The initiative, announced Thursday by PCC Athletics, positions the college among the first National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) institutions nationwide to implement formal NIL support following the association's 2023 decision to permit such opportunities at the two-year college level.

"This opportunity to partner with Opendorse is great for our student-athletes who are interested in building their individual brand while competing at Pima Community College," said PCC Athletic Director Ken Jacome. "It also allows us to strengthen relationships with local businesses and community members in ways that uplift both our athletes and our region. We're proud to lead the way in the evolving landscape of college athletics."

Through the Opendorse platform, PCC student-athletes can create individual profiles connecting them with local businesses and fans for potential NIL partnerships. The system provides additional resources including online educational courses, mental health support through MindMoves by Movember, and access to NIL Real Estate—a program offering student-athletes the opportunity to earn a free real estate license.

The initiative allows student-athletes to develop their personal brands at no cost while at PCC, with the added benefit that they can maintain their Opendorse profiles if they transfer to other institutions.

"I look forward to coming back as an alum and seeing how Pima student-athletes have taken advantage of this venture," said Rori Hoffmeyer, a 2025 PCC graduate and former student-athlete. "Future Aztecs are going to be able to market themselves, take advantage of educational opportunities, and access mental health services all at no cost."

The partnership reflects a growing trend in collegiate athletics to provide equitable opportunities for student-athletes at all competition levels. While NIL deals have transformed the landscape at four-year institutions since the NCAA policy changes in 2021, community colleges have been slower to formalize such programs. PCC's initiative represents a significant step in expanding these opportunities to the two-year college sector.

College officials indicate the program aligns with PCC's broader commitment to student success by fostering personal growth, professional development, and community connections that extend beyond athletic competition.

