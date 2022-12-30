Former Coppin State Basketball Player Sues School, Alleges Sexual Assault and Blackmail from Assistant Coach

A former Coppin State University (CSU) basketball player is suing the school, alleging sexual assault and blackmail from an assistant basketball coach, the Baltimore Brew reported.

According to the lawsuit, the coach, Lucian Brownlee, catfished a player online into providing intimate photos and texts and blackmailed him into videotaping a sexual encounter before publicizing the material when the player resisted demands for sex.

The lawsuit – filed in Baltimore City Circuit Court – alleges acts such as harassment, torment, the publishing of intimate material, and sexual assault from Brownlee towards player Ibn Williams.

The anonymous blackmailer in question claimed to be a third party, but Williams’ attorney, Daniel “Donny” Epstein, said that the suspicion was on Brownlee.

“Our strong belief is that Lucian [himself] was the catfisher,” Epstein said.

Even if Brownlee was just a fellow victim of an anonymous tormentor, “the minute he became a coach, he had an obligation to report” any sexual harassment, Epstein said.

Additionally, the suit claims that CSU Basketball Coach Juan Dixon failed to take action when informed of Brownlee’s actions and school officials questioned Williams harshly and retaliated against him by withdrawing previously promised financial assistance.