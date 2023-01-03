Generation Hope to Launch Scholar Program in New Orleans

New Orleans, Louisiana will be the newest location for nonprofit Generation Hope's Scholar Program, which aims to support and give young parents wrap-around services to help them attain college degrees.

Program participants will get resources and services, such as tuition assistance, crisis assistance, emergency funding, mentoring, mental health, and career support. Generation Hope will officially welcome its first class of scholars Summer 2023.

“When I founded Generation Hope over a decade ago, my hope was to help young parents reach the other side of the upward battle to a college degree by giving them the resources and village of support they deserve,” said Nicole Lynn Lewis, founder and CEO of Generation Hope. “Our goal has consistently been to deliver impactful, holistic programming to young parents that works to alleviate the myriad of struggles they face. In the past 12 years, we’ve not only been able to deliver that, but we’ve built an ecosystem of amazing scholars, dedicated partners, and advocates who are working towards the same goal. Today, I am thrilled to start the journey of expanding our ecosystem and this work to New Orleans.”