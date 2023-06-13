TMCF Partners with Cosmetics Company for Scholarship Program

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 13, 2023

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) which represents public Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, is partnering with cosmetics company Ivy Beauty to create a scholarship program.Tmcf

The Ivy Beauty scholarship program will help financially support 20 students who attend a TMCF member school for the coming academic year 2023-2024.

“We are so excited to be able to make a direct impact improving the lives on talented and deserving students offering them financial support and helping them further their education,” said an Ivy Beauty spokesperson “At Ivy Beauty, we find it incredibly important to help the next generation succeed and flourish, and to support the lives of underserved communities.”

Applications for the program opened Jun. 5, with a deadline of Jul. 31.

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled full-time at a TMCF member school during the 2023-2024 school year; have a current cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher; demonstrate leadership skills; establish financial need; and be a U.S. Citizen or legal permanent resident with a valid permanent resident card or passport stamped I-551.

 

 

