Duke University to Cover Full Tuition for Carolina Students with Family Incomes Below $150,000

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 23, 2023

Duke University will be offering full tuition grants to students from the Carolinas with family incomes below $150,000, effective Fall 2023.Duke University

The program will also give those with family incomes of $65,000 or less financial assistance for housing, meals, and some course materials or other campus expenses.

All qualifying current undergrad will be eligible, and qualifying first-year students, sophomores, juniors, and seniors will receive financial aid statements by Jul. 1 that reflect this change.

“One of the reasons that we are doing this plan is that we know that students from these income backgrounds, they tend to choose colleges that are close to home and many of these students, when they graduate will choose to make their homes here in the region,” Gary Bennett, Duke University Dean of Trinity College of Arts & Sciences, told Yahoo Finance. “So we think of this as both a commitment to our students and our families, but also to the communities where they live.”

Related Stories
Hope Krutz
Student Issues
Survey Examines College Enrollment Amid Post Pandemic Decline
Tmcf
Student Issues
TMCF Partners with Cosmetics Company for Scholarship Program
Jessica Hicklin
Student Issues
Mellon Foundation to Award Over $5 Million to Expand Prison Education Programs
Chapman University
Student Issues
Chapman University Receives $1 Million to Reinforce Financial Safety Net for Students
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Coordinator
University of Maryland
Social Work - Term Assistant / Associate / Full Professor
George Mason University
Dean - College of Health Science and Public Health
Eastern Washington University
University of Missouri - Columbia (MU)
Health Educator
University of Pennsylvania
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Two College Presidents Share Stories from South LA
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More