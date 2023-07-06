Bucks County Community College to Receive $200,000 from Longtime Donors for 100 Scholarships

Bucks County Community College will receive $200,000 to create 100 scholarships for students, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The money – from longtime donors Gene and Marlene Epstein – will be for students from Lower Bucks County, a suburb of Philadelphia, to cover costs such as tuition and books, on top of other financial aid. Students will be funded for two years, time necessary to earn an associate’s degree.

“It’s incumbent on everybody to stop thinking about yourself,” Gene Epstein said. “If you really want to feel great, do something to help someone.”

The annual tuition cost for full-time Bucks students is approximately $6,000. Those interested must apply for admission to the school and complete a FAFSA application for financial aid. Recipients will be announced by Aug. 23.

“This scholarship is really made to remove barriers for students who think they can’t afford college,” said Dr. Christina Kahmar, Bucks interim associate vice president for advancement.